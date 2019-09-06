Winco Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Winco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a total market capitalization of $712,333.00 and $13,451.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winco has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00302428 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006766 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Winco

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.