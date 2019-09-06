William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYAD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CELYAD SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CYAD traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 4,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.81% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

