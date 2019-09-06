William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,008. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

