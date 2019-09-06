William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 225,232 STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $965,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. 147,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.
STMicroelectronics Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.