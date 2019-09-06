William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 225,232 STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $965,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. 147,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

