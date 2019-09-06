William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.69. Talos Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

