William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,284 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Range Resources worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,922,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,848,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 306,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,200.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,009,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,208 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $729,000.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

RRC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,688. The firm has a market cap of $999.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

