Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 500 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Hess were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 79.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $52,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 333,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,877. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,976.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.