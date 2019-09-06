Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 3,200 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises about 0.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 157,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 277,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

