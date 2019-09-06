Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 59,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 157,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

ETN stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,628. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

