Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 2.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 74,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

