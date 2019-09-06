Wilen Investment Management CORP. Decreases Stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Standex Int’l accounts for about 4.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.64% of Standex Int’l worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.41. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $861.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.41. Standex Int’l Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

