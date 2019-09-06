White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,069.20. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,533. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $832.88 and a 52 week high of $1,104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,067.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $988.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,402.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jess Brian Palmer sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.57, for a total transaction of $438,141.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $3,072,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

