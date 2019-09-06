Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 46.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $851,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

