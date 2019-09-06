Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WES. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 341,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 117,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 471,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 249,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

