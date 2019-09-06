Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

