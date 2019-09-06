Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray Sells 87,053 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 3,102,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $62.84.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 884,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.