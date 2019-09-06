Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) CFO Angel Donchev Buys 10,590 Shares

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) CFO Angel Donchev acquired 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $43,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,689.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angel Donchev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Angel Donchev acquired 500 shares of Western Capital Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $1,925.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Angel Donchev acquired 502 shares of Western Capital Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $1,932.70.

On Thursday, June 6th, Angel Donchev bought 2,000 shares of Western Capital Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $7,700.00.

Shares of Western Capital Resources stock remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Western Capital Resources Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.00.

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

