Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 402,571 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 48.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tivity Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $825.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Tivity Health Inc has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

