Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 173,525 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,243,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hanger were worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,048 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,330 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 205,677 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 53.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 11.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,753 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,055. Hanger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

