Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,459,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583,343 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,880,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,857,000 after buying an additional 4,405,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,306,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after buying an additional 2,476,497 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,543,978 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 670,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Davy Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

LYG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,619. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.04. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

