Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 263,873 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of KAR Auction Services worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,902.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,280. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.