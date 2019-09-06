Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 320,256 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 33,394.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,256 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Colliers International Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 579,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Colliers International Group by 99.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

