Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $89.00 Price Target for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire (NYSE:SR) has been assigned a $89.00 target price by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. Spire has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $49,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,368,000 after acquiring an additional 194,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spire by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

