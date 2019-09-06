Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.66.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 709,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 733,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,214,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after buying an additional 637,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

