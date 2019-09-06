WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €57.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective from research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSU. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ETR:WSU traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.80 ($54.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,458. WashTec has a 52 week low of €44.85 ($52.15) and a 52 week high of €80.30 ($93.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $626.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.50.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

