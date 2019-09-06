Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 4,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,765,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,043. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

