Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

