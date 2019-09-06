Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,742 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,135. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

