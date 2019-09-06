Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $615,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after buying an additional 6,583,366 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after buying an additional 396,864 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after buying an additional 379,646 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 2,924,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,420,000 after buying an additional 264,595 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,747,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.07. 652,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,421. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.