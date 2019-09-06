Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 153,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 287,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

