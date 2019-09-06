Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

VSS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

