Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 158,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80,224 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 291,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 775,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,810. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.