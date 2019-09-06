Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. 1,262,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,332. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.