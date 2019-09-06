VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $152.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
VMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $198.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.09.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.85. 30,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VMware has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71.
In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,514.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,018 shares of company stock worth $11,503,257. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,251,000 after buying an additional 265,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
