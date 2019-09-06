VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $152.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $198.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.09.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.85. 30,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VMware has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,514.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,018 shares of company stock worth $11,503,257. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,251,000 after buying an additional 265,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.