VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Up to $145.43

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $141.75, but opened at $145.43. VMware shares last traded at $147.90, with a volume of 2,046,964 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $2,950,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,443,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,018 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,057 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

