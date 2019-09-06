Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.93. 4,671,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

