Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Position Decreased by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354,200 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up 24.7% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 1.06% of Vipshop worth $60,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 390.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,410. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

