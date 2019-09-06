Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Insider Sells $997,507.98 in Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viewray stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 366,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,843. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $364.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 57,004.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at $117,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

