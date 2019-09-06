Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Up 5%

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $16.93, approximately 117,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 102,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

