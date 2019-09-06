Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 1,788.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Viacom in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 28.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 887,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,819. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAB. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.