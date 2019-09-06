Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $137,300.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OOOBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00629968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,153,641 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

