Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 383,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,778.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

