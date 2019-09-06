Veritable L.P. Sells 553 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $129,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.89. 690,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,719. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $238.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

