Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 27,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.51. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

