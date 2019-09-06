Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL) President Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL) President Craig Steven Laughlin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Vegalab stock remained flat at $$0.75 on Friday. Vegalab Inc has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
About Vegalab
