Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL) President Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL) President Craig Steven Laughlin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vegalab stock remained flat at $$0.75 on Friday. Vegalab Inc has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

About Vegalab

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

