Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,709,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 469,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

