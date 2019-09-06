Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $102.36. 195,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,313. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

