Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,341,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,527. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

