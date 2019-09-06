VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down to $30.95

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.67, but opened at $30.95. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 132,635,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,876,000 after acquiring an additional 267,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after buying an additional 8,779,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after buying an additional 8,052,972 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

