Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 95000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $14.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

